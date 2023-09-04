Languages

Monday, September 04, 2023

China's village football league to collaborate with English Premier League

(People's Daily App) 15:23, September 04, 2023

China's village football tournament nicknamed "Cun Chao" and the English Premier League agreed on an strategic cooperation at the ongoing 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Saturday.

