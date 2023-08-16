UEFA Champions League third qualifying round: Dinamo Zagreb vs. AEK Athens

Xinhua) 15:12, August 16, 2023

Bruno Petkovic (L) of Dinamo Zagreb vies with Damian Szymanski of AEK Athens during the first leg match of the third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League between Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and AEK Athens of Greece in Zagreb, Croatia on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Levi Garcia (L) of AEK Athens vies with Stefan Ristovski of Dinamo Zagreb during the first leg match of the third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League between Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and AEK Athens of Greece in Zagreb, Croatia on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Stefan Ristovski (L) of Dinamo Zagreb vies with Ehsan Hajsafi of AEK Athens during the first leg match of the third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League between Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and AEK Athens of Greece in Zagreb, Croatia on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Djibril Sidibe (R) of AEK Athens competes for a header during the first leg match of the third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League between Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and AEK Athens of Greece in Zagreb, Croatia on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)