China Energy passes milestone in installed renewable electricity capacity

Xinhua) 13:53, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), the world's largest coal-fired power generation giant, has announced a significant achievement in its installed clean and renewable energy capacity.

By the end of August, China Energy's total installed clean energy capacity was 100.14 million kilowatts, passing a remarkable milestone in its efforts to transition toward cleaner energy sources, according to the company.

The energy giant's total installed electricity capacity has reached an unprecedented level of 303.49 million kilowatts, the company said.

By the end of August, the share of clean and renewable energy in China Energy's total installed capacity has risen from 25.8 percent in 2020 to an impressive 33 percent, with an average annual growth rate of 2.7 percentage points, data from the company shows.

China Energy's coal-fired power capacity is currently 203.34 million kilowatts and its wind power capacity is 55.46 million kilowatts, with both maintaining their top positions globally in terms of scale, the company said.

