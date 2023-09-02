China to deepen services, digital trade cooperation with Belt and Road countries: Xi

September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen its cooperation in services trade and digital trade with Belt and Road countries, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

