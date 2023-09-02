China, IMF pledge further cooperation

Xinhua) 09:22, September 02, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva here Friday. The two sides pledged to further strengthen cooperation.

Noting that the Chinese economy has maintained a sustained recovery trend this year, Li said China will further strengthen policy coordination and promote economic growth while sticking to reform and opening-up.

China will optimize the development environment for private enterprises, improve the scale and structure of foreign trade, and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital, according to the premier.

The country is confident and capable of promoting sustained and sound economic development, he said.

Li said China is willing to deepen cooperation with the IMF and support the IMF in continuing to play a significant role in global governance. He voiced hope that the IMF's 16th general quota review will achieve meaningful outcomes.

He expressed the hope that the IMF will stand against protectionism and any form of decoupling and chain-breaking, protect economic globalization and free trade, maintain the stable and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains, and improve the representation, voice and influence of emerging markets and developing countries in international affairs.

China will continue to support the IMF in playing its role in debt issues, and hopes that all parties will meet each other halfway and support developing countries with concrete actions, said Li.

With China contributing one third of the world's economic growth, Georgieva said the IMF appreciates the solid efforts taken by China to promote economic growth, and values China's leading role in helping the vulnerable as well as low- and middle-income countries develop and realizing global economic growth.

The IMF is willing to further cooperate with China, said Georgieva. She called on all parties to keep global supply chains steady and smooth to prevent fragmentation risks, saying that the IMF will work to achieve positive outcomes in the general quota review.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng also met with Georgieva Friday. The two exchanged views on current international economic and financial situation as well as major issues related with IMF.

