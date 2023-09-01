Macao issues No. 8 signal for Typhoon Saola

Xinhua) 16:41, September 01, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) declared a "state of immediate prevention" on Friday afternoon due to the approaching of Typhoon Saola.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 8, the third-highest level, and issued an orange storm surge warning at 14:00 local time.

It said that Typhoon Saola was located about 200 km east of Macao at 14:00, expecting the local winds to strengthen.

Local schools postponed opening of the new semester normally scheduled on the first day of September. Three cross-sea bridges were closed. Buses gradually stop services in the afternoon. Ferry services were called off. A total of 106 flights were canceled.

Local residents were advised to stay indoors. Many lined up in supermarkets and food stores on Friday morning to buy daily necessities. So far, water and power supplies in the city remain in normal operation.

