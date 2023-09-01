White men overrepresented in California's highest-paid jobs: report

Xinhua) 15:45, September 01, 2023

SACRAMENTO, the United States, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A new report adds to evidence of racial and gender inequality in California's economy, with white men taking the lion's share of the highest-paid jobs, while women and communities of color are overrepresented among the lowest-paid workers.

A statewide 2021 annual pay data report released by the California Civil Rights Department on Thursday showed that people of color and women were making less money for similar jobs compared to white men.

Among the 7.3 million employees whose data were collected, white people comprised just 33 percent of the workforce, but made up 61 percent of executive or senior-level managers and 50 percent of managers.

Hispanic and Latino people made up the most significant percentage of the reported workforce at 38 percent, yet only 9 percent of the highest-paid jobs, defined by an annual income of 144,560 U.S. dollars or more.

In this pay category, white people accounted for 52 percent, while only 3 percent were African Americans.

Among the lowest paid band, defined by an annual income of 32,239 dollars or lower, Hispanics and Latinos comprised 50 percent while white people accounted for just 25 percent.

The report also demonstrated the persistent gender pay gap. In the highest pay band, 65 percent were men and 35 percent were women. Men also held 64 percent of executive or senior-level management positions, compared to 36 percent of women.

Additionally, gender non-binary workers were disadvantaged in the pay disparities. As high as 55 to 60 percent of them were in the lowest pay band, much above the 37 percent for the whole sample, while only 5-10 percent were in the highest pay band, below the 15 percent for the whole sample.

The report was the second of its kind since a 2020 Senate Bill required California firms with 100 or more employees to self-assess and report demographic pay disparities and to assist the state's effective enforcement of anti-discrimination laws in the workplace.

Each year, pay disparities violate the civil rights of women and communities of color while costing billions of dollars to California's economy, according to the state's Civil Rights Department.

