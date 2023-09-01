Chinese ambassador rebukes doom and gloom rhetoric about Chinese economy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng in an article published Tuesday on The Washington Post's website laid out several facts about the current state of the Chinese economy, rebuking recent voices claiming that China is heading toward an economic crash.

Xie said that China's economy continues to recover and grow this year; the economy is also significantly greener and more innovation-driven than in the past; China's trade with foreign economies remains resilient, and overseas businesses continue to invest in China despite a lackluster trend of transnational investment globally.

As China continues to upgrade consumption, ease market access, optimize the business environment and strengthen supply and industrial chains, the fundamentals sustaining its long-term growth remain unchanged, said Xie.

"With ample room in our policy tool kit, we are confident that we can forestall systemic risks," he added.

In a direct rebuke to those who claim that "China may collapse," Xie left it to the readers to ponder whether the assertion is fair when China is "undergoing temporary economic adjustments."

"More American friends have come to realize that the notion that China could economically collapse and America still thrive is utter fantasy," said Xie at the end of his article. "The United States needs to lift technology export controls, investment restrictions, economic sanctions and high tariffs against China."

He urged Washington to stop building parallel systems and seeking to decouple in the name of "de-risking," which he said would only further complicate an already arduous global recovery.

"Instead, China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation. This is the only way forward. And the world expects no less," said the ambassador in conclusion.

