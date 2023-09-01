China firmly opposes U.S. advancing military deployment in Asia-Pacific
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to the United States' actions of advancing forward its military deployment in the Asia-Pacific using non-existent threats as pretexts, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the U.S. plan to add 20 new air defense sites packed with surface-to-air interceptors and radars in Guam.
The United States has been using non-existent threats as pretexts to advance military deployment in the Asia-Pacific, which has undermined the security interests of other countries and heightened regional tensions, said Wu.
The U.S. side should abandon the obsolete Cold War and zero-sum mindset and narrow-minded geopolitical thinking, and do more things that are conducive to world peace and stability, rather than the opposite, Wu said.
