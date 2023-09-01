China unveils rules on social insurance administrative services

Xinhua) 13:14, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil rules on social insurance administrative services, which will take effect on Dec. 1.

The set of rules has been refined and improved compared with the existing social insurance law passed in 2010 to meet the demands of changing situations.

The new rules clarify the responsibilities of social insurance administrative service providers and strengthen regulation. The red tape would be cut in submitting certain documents while service efficiency would be boosted.

Management of the social insurance administrative-service market would improve with enhanced regulatory measures. Law violations and crimes in social insurance sector would meet with harsh punishment, according to the new rules.

