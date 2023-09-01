24/7 diner in E China's Ningbo becomes haven for taxi drivers

In Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province, taxi drivers have a reliable place to find a hot, affordable meal at any hour, thanks to a 24/7 diner.

The diner, aptly named Di Shi Da Shi Tang – which translates to "taxi drivers' canteen" – offers 60 types of dishes and serves over 150 kilograms of rice daily. Meals start at just 10 yuan ($1.37), and a more substantial meal can be had for 15 yuan.

Tucked away in Yinzhou district's old urban area, this diner has been a popular dining destination and a communal hub for taxi drivers since its inception nine years ago.

Sun Yihui, the diner's owner, himself drove a taxi for 18 years before opening this unique eatery in 2015, catering specifically to his taxi-driving peers.

Taxi drivers often work irregular hours, and it's not always easy for them to find a place to eat late into the night, Sun explained.

"No matter when you come, you'll always find warm food," Sun added, shedding light on his motivation behind establishing the diner.

Over the years, many drivers have not only become regulars but have also formed close bonds with Sun. As some regulars put it, "Every cab driver in Ningbo knows this place," and Sun treats "every customer as a friend."

Beyond just a place to eat, the canteen has morphed into a communal space for drivers to relax and share their experiences after a tiring day.

In a testament to his solidarity with the drivers, Sun maintained his prices until this year when he introduced a modest increase of 1 yuan.

"Taxi driving is a tough way to earn a humble living. I hope I can help them save a little bit on food," he explained.

To offer such low prices and keep the diner running around the clock, Sun and his wife, Wang Jing, work tirelessly. Every three days, Sun ventures to a logistics center 20 kilometers away to buy in bulk. His trips typically start at 2 a.m., during the diner's slower hours, and he returns by 4 a.m.

While running the diner is demanding, Wang finds it rewarding. Her only lament is their hectic schedule, which has kept them from traveling with their children.

Sun plans to keep the diner open as long as he's able. "If I close this diner, where would my fellow drivers eat during the early hours? I don't mind working hard. If my health condition doesn't allow it, I will pass the baton to someone who's been a taxi driver," he affirmed.

