We Are China

People protest against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:15, August 28, 2023

People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A protestor signs a poster during a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)