People protest against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia
People attend a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A protestor signs a poster during a rally against Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean in Selangor state, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
