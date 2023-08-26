Russia toughens quality control on Japanese seafood

Xinhua) 10:07, August 26, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia's quarantine agency has tightened quality control on seafood imported from Japan after the start of discharging nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said that Russia shares the concerns of many countries regarding the impact of nuclear-contaminated wastewater discharge on food safety, thus the agency introduces a regime of enhanced control on radiological parameters of fish and seafood imported from Japan.

"If an excess of radioactive material is detected, restrictive measures will be taken in relation to the supply of such goods from Japan," the agency said.

Despite widespread denunciation at home and abroad, Japan on Thursday started discharging nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

