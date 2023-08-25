Japanese rally against nuclear-contaminated wastewater discharge
Japanese protesters holding placards rally against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Chenxi)
Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.
Photos
