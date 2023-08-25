S. Koreans protest against Japan's nuke wastewater discharge
People protest against Japan's decision to release nuclear-contaminated wastewater in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, disregarding public concerns and strong opposition from both home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
