S. Koreans protest against Japan's nuke wastewater discharge

Xinhua) 15:25, August 25, 2023

People protest against Japan's decision to release nuclear-contaminated wastewater in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, disregarding public concerns and strong opposition from both home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

