Chinese embassy in Fiji condemns Japan's nuclear-contaminated wastewater dumping

SUVA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Fiji on Friday opposed and strongly condemned Japan's dumping of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean, saying it is "extremely selfish and irresponsible."

The embassy said in a statement that the discharge will spread the risks of nuclear contamination to Pacific Rim Countries including China, and the rest of the world.

The issue is by no means a private matter for Japan, the statement said, adding that the Japanese government has given scarce response to international concerns so far.

The embassy said Japan failed to prove the legitimacy and legality of the ocean discharge decision, the long-term reliability of the purification facility, and the authenticity and accuracy of the nuclear-contaminated water data.

It also failed to have thorough consultations with other stakeholders, the embassy added.

"The ocean sustains humanity. The Blue Pacific is home to all human beings including Chinese and Fijian people, and is the foundation that Pacific Island Countries survive on," the embassy said.

"It is not a sewer for Japan's nuclear-contaminated water. The tragedy of marine nuclear contamination cannot and should not be repeated."

