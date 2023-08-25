Yao Ming inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame

August 25, 2023

MANILA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese basketball great Yao Ming has been inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame along with other 11 individuals in an enshrinement ceremony that took place here on Thursday.

Yao, current president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), was selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2002 NBA draft. The eight-time NBA All-Star retired in 2011, and his No. 11 jersey has been retired by the Rockets.

"It is my honor to have the recognition from the FIBA Hall of Fame. I will continue making contributions to the cause of basketball," said Yao, who claimed three titles at the FIBA Asia Cup in 2001, 2003 and 2005.

This year's Hall of Fame group also includes Penny Taylor (Australia), Yuko Oga (Japan), Katrina McClain (United States), Amaya Valdemoro (Spain), Wlamir Marques (Brazil), Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano (Angola), and Sony Hendrawan (Indonesia), with Carlos Loyzaga (Philippines) and Zurab Sakandelidze (Georgia) being inducted posthumously. The Class also includes deserved recognition for coaching duo Valerie Garnier (France) and Alessandro Gamba (Italy).

FIBA president Hamane Niang hailed the impact of each person and celebrated their induction, saying, "We are honored to welcome these great basketball personalities into the FIBA Hall of Fame."

"The FIBA Hall of Fame is not only part of our basketball tradition, it is an institution that recognizes those who brought our sport to the level of popularity that it has today and inspires the next generation," he added.

