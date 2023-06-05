China beats Germany to challenge U.S. at FIBA 3x3 World Cup semis

Xinhua) 13:53, June 05, 2023

VIENNA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's women's team defeated Germany 17-14 here on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup to book a semifinal spot to challenge the United States.

China kept the lead from the very beginning in the game against Germany. Zhang Zhiting earned a game-high seven points and eight rebounds. The whole team achieved a shooting efficiency of 61%, scoring 13 out of 21 one-point attempts. The German team grabbed six offensive rebounds. Neither side made any 2-point shots.

"We know how to play Germany because we met early this year in Wuhan. The coach gave us instructions in details," said Zhang.

"We had good efficiencies from distance in the previous games, so our opponents did not give chances from 2-point line," said the 27-year-old. "But I got the points in the paint instead."

China will meet the United States in the semifinal on Sunday after the Tokyo Olympics champion outplayed hosts Austria 21-17 in the quarterfinals.

"The U.S. is a powerful team and we need to find a way to score," said Zhang. "Every team has weaknesses and we must know how to create chances."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)