E China's Wuxi to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters

Xinhua) 10:55, May 18, 2023

NANJING, China, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters will take place in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province from November 4 to 5, according to basketball's global governing body FIBA.

As the highest-level competition of its kind in the world, the World Tour features 15 tournaments and one final held around the world this year. After qualifiers and challengers, 14 shortlisted 3x3 basketball teams will be announced three months before the final.

In recent years, Wuxi has ramped up efforts to turn itself into a sports-friendly city by organizing a variety of sporting activities and hosting international and national-level competitions. It will also host the Wuxi Cup 3x3 Basketball League and the Wuxi division of the Chinese 3x3 Basketball League this year.

