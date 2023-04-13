Home>>
Trailer: A breathtaking journey in Wuxi begins
By Liu Ning, Peng Yukai, Gu Tiankai (People's Daily Online) 08:36, April 13, 2023
In the upcoming episode of "Tales of Cities," our lovely host Elena Davydova will take you on an incredible journey of culture, food, manufacturing and commerce in Wuxi, a canal city in east China's Jiangsu Province.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wuxi ensures production and stable operation with epidemic control, prevention measures
- Cherry blossoms in E China’s Wuxi attract throngs of tourists
- Internet of Things exhibit opens in Wuxi
- Cherry blossoms in E China's Wuxi attract throngs of tourists
- 2020 Chinese Taekwondo Championship Finals kicks off in Wuxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.