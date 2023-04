Trailer: A breathtaking journey in Wuxi begins

08:36, April 13, 2023 By Liu Ning, Peng Yukai, Gu Tiankai ( People's Daily Online

In the upcoming episode of "Tales of Cities," our lovely host Elena Davydova will take you on an incredible journey of culture, food, manufacturing and commerce in Wuxi, a canal city in east China's Jiangsu Province.

