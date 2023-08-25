MOC spokesperson comments on U.S. commerce secretary's upcoming visit to China

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday made remarks on U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's upcoming visit to China, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 27 to 30.

China will state its position on economic and trade issues of concern to the U.S. side, and looks forward to in-depth discussions on resolving economic and trade differences and promoting practical cooperation, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

In response to a media query on the balance of trade and investment between the two sides, Shu said the nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial, and that economic and trade cooperation serves the common interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

"We have noted that bilateral trade and investment have recently encountered some difficulties and challenges, which are closely related to a series of unilateralist and protectionist measures taken by the U.S. side," Shu said.

China will continue to raise relevant economic and trade concerns with the United States and strive to create a fair and stable business environment for trade and investment cooperation between enterprises from the two sides, according to the spokesperson.

