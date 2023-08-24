Chinese ambassador to U.S. meets U.S. commerce secretary on economic ties

Xinhua) 08:34, August 24, 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Tuesday, exchanging views on China-U.S. economic and trade ties and Raimondo's upcoming visit to China.

Xie said that China's policy toward the United States is consistent. "Our fundamental guidance are the three principles outlined by President Xi Jinping: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," Xie said.

He said people are living in a turbulent world, with global recovery remaining sluggish, and crises continuing to pop up. "China and the United States share the same planet and the same sky. As all are in the same boat, no one can stay aloof, still less profit at others' expense," said Xie, adding, "The only right way forward is to pull together."

Xie stated China's position on economic and trade issues of concern to China, requiring the U.S. side to attach great importance to them and take actions to resolve them.

He called on the U.S. side to work in the same direction as China, lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the negative list, so as to make joint efforts to stabilize China-U.S. relations.

Both sides viewed the meeting as having been in-depth, pragmatic and constructive, and agreed to maintain communication.

