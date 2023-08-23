Home>>
U.S. commerce secretary to visit China: Chinese commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 10:58, August 23, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit China from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30 at the invitation of Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, according to a statement by China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.
