U.S. removing export controls on Chinese entities good for normal trade: MOC

Xinhua) 08:43, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry said Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to remove 27 Chinese entities from its export-control "unverified list" is conducive to normal bilateral trade.

In a statement, the ministry said the move is in line with the common interests of the two sides, and indicates that solutions beneficial to the two countries' enterprises can be found as long as the two sides follow the principle of frank cooperation and mutual benefit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)