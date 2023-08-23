Home>>
U.S. removing export controls on Chinese entities good for normal trade: MOC
(Xinhua) 08:43, August 23, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry said Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to remove 27 Chinese entities from its export-control "unverified list" is conducive to normal bilateral trade.
In a statement, the ministry said the move is in line with the common interests of the two sides, and indicates that solutions beneficial to the two countries' enterprises can be found as long as the two sides follow the principle of frank cooperation and mutual benefit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Chinese premier meets delegation of U.S.-China Business Council
- Beijing denounces Taiwan's deputy leader for 'Taiwan independence' remarks
- Experts call for renewal of sci-tech pact with China
- Xi replies to letter from U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, friendly personages in U.S. Washington state
- Mainland official strongly condemns provocative move by Taiwan's DPP to further collude with U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.