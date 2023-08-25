Chinese mainland firmly opposes U.S. arms sale to Taiwan: spokesperson

08:15, August 25, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland firmly opposes the United States' arms sale to China's Taiwan region, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority of exchanging the hard-earned money of Taiwan compatriots for arms, and of engaging in "Taiwan independence" separatist activities. She made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. government's decision to sell arms worth a total of 500 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan.

"This will not lead to 'security'," Zhu said.

If the DPP authority goes farther down the erroneous path of relying on the United States to seek independence and using force to resist reunification, it will only push the Taiwan Strait to the brink of war and force Taiwan's compatriots into a miserable situation, Zhu said.

She urged the DPP authority to immediately cease its attempts that harm the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, and endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for its selfish political gains.

