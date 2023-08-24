China hands over modern broadcasting facility to South Sudan

Xinhua) 13:13, August 24, 2023

Staff members work in a modern television facility in Juba, South Sudan, on Aug. 22, 2023. The Chinese embassy in South Sudan on Tuesday handed over a modern broadcasting facility to South Sudan in Juba, the country's capital, in a bid to help boost the country's digital broadcasting services. (Photo by Denis Elamu/Xinhua)

JUBA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in South Sudan on Tuesday handed over a modern broadcasting facility to South Sudan in Juba, the country's capital, in a bid to help boost the country's digital broadcasting services.

The China-aided facility houses a new TV studio production building, covering an area of about 2,400 square meters. The two-floor building includes a TV studio, virtual studio, recording studio, master control room, launch room, office room, and related supporting facilities.

During the handover ceremony, Michael Makuei Lueth, South Sudan's minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal services, said the technical handover of the facilities would enable the local staff of the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) to be trained to take over full management and control of the facilities.

"We will be witnessing real progress in the field of broadcasting, this is where we need to tell the world that with the help of our friends, the Chinese, we are now moving forward and we will be in a position to catch up with the world soon," Makuei said, adding the landmark facilities are the epitome of the existing cordial relations between China and South Sudan.

In November 2014, South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requested assistance from China for the construction of radio and television facilities, which was officially approved by China's Ministry of Commerce in 2017.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said 726 South Sudanese workers and 127 Chinese workers participated in the construction of the modern television facilities.

Ma said the broadcasting and TV industry plays an essential role in modern society, contributing to economic development, cultural prosperity, technical progress, and national happiness.

"We are willing to share our experience and carry out relevant cooperation with our South Sudanese friends. Although South Sudan has different national conditions and development stages from China, I believe that the development and prosperity of the broadcasting and TV industry are also of great significance to South Sudan," Ma said.

Ma said the South Sudanese radio and television channels and signal quality will be greatly improved. "South Sudanese people will experience high-quality radio and TV programs, and enjoy the upgrading of communication technology," Ma added.

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows a broadcasting building in Juba, South Sudan. The Chinese embassy in South Sudan on Tuesday handed over a modern broadcasting facility to South Sudan in Juba, the country's capital, in a bid to help boost the country's digital broadcasting services. (Photo by Denis Elamu/Xinhua)

