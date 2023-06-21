Chinese envoy calls for patience in South Sudan's political process

Xinhua) 15:05, June 21, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The international community should be more patient with the political process in South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, a Chinese envoy said here on Tuesday.

In particular the international community should respect South Sudan's sovereignty and ownership, and avoid external pressure and interference, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing, Dai noted that South Sudan has continued to promote the implementation of the revitalized agreement, steadily advanced the constitution-making electoral processes and reached an agreement on the sharing ratio of unified forces.

He added that the country has taken substantive steps in the legislative work in such areas as national security, fiscal administration and finance.

"These progresses deserve our recognition," he said.

China encourages all parties to continue to act in line with the revitalized agreement and its extension roadmap, accelerate the work in key areas, and create favorable conditions for the political transition, said Dai.

China has always attached great importance to the difficulties faced by South Sudan, and actively provided assistance within its capacity, he said.

"China stands ready to continue to work with the international community and provide constructive support for the peace and development in South Sudan," Dai added.

He also called on the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions to continue to increase their financial support to South Sudan.

South Sudan has repeatedly stressed that the arms embargo imposed on it has had a serious negative impact on the maintenance of national security, Dai said, adding that regional countries have also repeatedly called for the lifting of unjustified sanctions against South Sudan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)