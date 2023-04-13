Home>>
Senior CPC official meets South Sudan delegation
10:07, April 13, 2023
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a cadre delegation led by Peter Lam Both, secretary general of Sudan People's Liberation Movement of South Sudan, in Beijing on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, and promoting the development of bilateral relations.
