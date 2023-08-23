Languages

Xi calls for pushing China-S. Africa ties to new level

(People's Daily App) 15:09, August 23, 2023

President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks in Pretoria on Tuesday. Follow People's Daily to learn more about Xi's agenda in South Africa.

