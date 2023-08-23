Home>>
Xi calls for pushing China-S. Africa ties to new level
(People's Daily App) 15:09, August 23, 2023
President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks in Pretoria on Tuesday. Follow People's Daily to learn more about Xi's agenda in South Africa.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, S. Africa set to strengthen ties, amplifying Global South voices
- China, S. Africa support dialogue in resolving Ukraine crisis
- China, S. Africa agree to build high-level community with shared future
- Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa
- Xi says China, S. Africa to deepen cooperation in new energy
- Xi says China-S. Africa ties surpass bilateral scope
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.