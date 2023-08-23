Home>>
South African official: South Africa-China relations can represent interest of developing nations
By Gong Ming and Wan Yu (People's Daily App) 15:03, August 23, 2023
People's Daily reporters interviewed Nomvula Mokonyane, first deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress. Click the video to see.
(By Gong Ming and Wan Yu; Video edited by Wang Xiangyu, Wang Hao and Lin Rui)
