We Are China

South African official: South Africa-China relations can represent interest of developing nations

By Gong Ming and Wan Yu (People's Daily App) 15:03, August 23, 2023

People's Daily reporters interviewed Nomvula Mokonyane, first deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress. Click the video to see.

(By Gong Ming and Wan Yu; Video edited by Wang Xiangyu, Wang Hao and Lin Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)