1 student killed, dozens injured in school bus crash in U.S. Ohio

Xinhua) 13:22, August 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- One student was killed and more than 20 others were injured after their school bus crashed with a passenger car in Clark County of the U.S. state of Ohio on Tuesday, WHIO-TV reported.

A Northwestern Local Schools bus crashed with a Honda car coming from the opposite direction on state route 41 in Springfield, Ohio, and the school bus overturned, WHIO-TV quoted Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as saying.

One student was thrown out of the bus and died at the scene of the crash, according to Ross.

There were 52 children on the school bus along with the driver. Thirteen students were transported by medics to area hospitals for treatment and 10 students were transported by personal means to area hospitals for treatment. Twenty-two of the students appear to have non-life threatening injuries, and one suffered serious injuries, Ross said.

The Honda driver and his passenger were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The school bus driver suffered minor injuries, said the Dayton, Ohio-based WHIO-TV.

Northwestern Local Schools, a district with one elementary school and one junior/senior high school, confirmed on its website that there has been a bus accident "on one of our elementary routes," without giving details.

