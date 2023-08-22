U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Apache attack helicopters to Poland
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale of Apache attack helicopters and related equipment to Poland for an estimated value of 12 billion U.S. dollars, the Department of Defense said Monday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), an arm of the Pentagon responsible for providing military assistance to U.S. allies, said in a statement that it "delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale" in light of the State Department's determination.
According to the DSCA, Poland has requested 96 Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, from the United States. Boeing and Lockheed Martin have been named the principal contractors for the weapons.
Despite the approval by the State Department, the DSCA's notification to Congress does not guarantee the sale, nor does it indicate that a contract with the manufacturers has been signed, according to U.S. media reports.
Bordering Ukraine to the east, Poland has made boosting its national defense a priority since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February 2022.
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- U.S. colleges spend like there is no tomorrow: WSJ
- Human-caused wildfires increase in U.S. Oregon, Washington states
- S. Koreans rally against joint military drill with U.S.
- Iran says interference, orchestrating coups "recurring element" in U.S., British policies
- Commentary: Trilateral meeting at Camp David stokes embers of Cold War
- U.S. military buildup in Mideast compromises regional security, say analysts
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.