Iran says U.S. military presence in Syria intensifies terror activities

Xinhua) 11:05, August 22, 2023

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday the U.S. troops' presence in Syria has led to the "intensification of terrorist activities" in the Arab state, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Making the remarks during his weekly press conference, Kanaani said both the governments of Iran and Syria have repeatedly pointed out that "the U.S. forces' presence in Syria is illegal," noting that Damascus has been demanding the United States withdraw its troops from the Syrian territory.

As for the Iranian forces in Syria, Kanaani emphasized that Iranian soldiers are deployed in Syria as part of the collaborative effort against terrorism and in response to the Syrian government's invitation, adding that Iran's role in the Arab nation is advisory in nature.

