Health awareness of Chinese continues to improve: NHC

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The health awareness level of the Chinese people was 27.78 percent in 2022, 2.38 percentage points higher than the previous year, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

The health awareness level is the proportion of those deemed to have sufficient basic health knowledge compared to the total population.

Those who scored 80 percent and above in a questionnaire released by the NHC are considered to have ample basic health knowledge, said the NHC.

Health awareness reflects an individual's ability to acquire and understand basic health information and services and use the information and services to maintain and promote his or her health.

The survey result is divided into six parts, among which safety and first aid ranked first, with 58.51 percent of those polled having related knowledge.

The survey also found that 53.55 percent have a scientific outlook on health, 28.85 percent are aware of chronic disease prevention and treatment, and 28.16 percent are aware of infectious disease prevention and treatment.

In recent years, the NHC has constantly encouraged medical institutions and professionals to popularize health knowledge, which has helped elevate people's health awareness level.

