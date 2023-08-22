Japanese fishery industry reiterates opposition to planned release of Fukushima radioactive wastewater into sea

TOKYO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's national fisheries federation reiterated its continued opposition to the government's planned release of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean on Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Masanobu Sakamoto, head of Japan's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, said the group continued to oppose the ocean release project, which would erode the reputation of seafood from Fukushima and nearby areas.

The meeting came before Kishida is expected to hold a gathering of relevant cabinet ministers on Tuesday morning to formally determine the starting date of the release of radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Acquiring approval from the fishery industry is a crucial factor for the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant operator, as they have pledged not to go ahead with the ocean release without fishermen's consent, but no decision has yet been made regarding what to do with that promise.

An opinion poll showed on Sunday that the disapproval rate of the Japanese government headed by Kishida has reached 50 percent for the first time since last December, with a total of 88.1 percent surveyed expressing concerns over dumping radioactive wastewater into the ocean.

