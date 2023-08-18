Interview: Expert warns of possible consequences of Fukushima wastewater release

Xinhua) 13:13, August 18, 2023

ISTANBUL, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A water expert has warned that Japan's dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean could have lethal consequences.

Japan's efforts to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea triggered global concern, said Murat Kapikiran, the head of the Istanbul Chamber of Agricultural Engineers.

"The world knows that the (radioactive) cesium isotope in the contaminated water that would be released from Fukushima has a half-life of 30 years. This isotope is dangerous and lethal in case of contact with living creatures," Kapikiran told Xinhua in an online interview.

"It is even known that one milligram of it is dangerous enough to destroy a big building," he said. "Therefore, the discharge of this wastewater into the ocean could lead to an extensive global disaster."

He believes the contaminated water could spread worldwide with strong ocean currents, impacting human health.

"The nuclear material that will be accumulated in the leaves will definitely harm human health or the superstructures in the food chain and will have a cancer-causing effect," he said.

He also noted that the pollution will substantially negatively impact fish nests along the coasts, especially in the Pacific, which will be lethal.

"It can be said very clearly that it will significantly affect fish eggs and cause mutations in fish and aquatic plant populations," he said, noting that it could be fatal to those who consume such products.

Kapikiran urged Japan to act on scientific data and use other methods to eliminate the contaminated water without harming the environment.

Kapikiran voiced hope for a method that prioritizes global benefits, saying that it would be better to clean the cesium and other radioactive isotopes and elements from the water and then release it into nature.

According to media reports, Japan is considering discharging Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea in late August or early September.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)