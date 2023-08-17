Ancient Dazu Rock Carvings introduced to countries along Belt and Road

People's Daily Online) 14:47, August 17, 2023

Photo shows a cave of the Dazu Rock Carvings on Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

The ancient Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been introduced to the world in recent years mainly through exhibitions in countries along the Belt and Road, sharing China's experience in protecting and utilizing historical and cultural heritage with digital technologies.

Located in Dazu district, Chongqing, the Dazu Rock Carvings were listed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming the second grotto world cultural heritage site in China.

The Dazu Rock Carvings have embraced new vitality thanks to the application of digital technologies. 4K widescreen displays showcase the excavation history of Dazu Rock Carvings, and a 8K full-dome movie shows panoramic views of painted sculptures and murals of the cultural heritage site, giving visitors an immersive experience.

Photo shows the statue of the thousand-armed Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, one integral part of the Dazu Rock Carvings on Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

Photo shows Buddhist sculptures of the Dazu Rock Carvings on Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

Photo shows Buddhist sculptures of the Dazu Rock Carvings on Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

Photo shows a square of the Dazu Rock Carvings Museum in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Qu Bo)

Photo shows star trails over Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party committee of Dazu district )

Photo shows a night view of Mount Baoding in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Qu Bo)

Photo shows a view of the Dazu Rock Carvings Museum in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

A visitor views a Buddhist sculpture at the Dazu Rock Carvings Museum in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings)

A visitor takes a photo of a 3D-printed statue of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva of the Dazu Rock Carvings in Dazu district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Qu Bo)

