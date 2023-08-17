World Robot Conference 2023 opens in Beijing

August 17, 2023

A manufacture robot is pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows an exterior view of the venue of the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China.

An indoor delivery robot (R) and a smart courier vehicle are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

People visit the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Visitors try out a surgery robot at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Humanoid robots perform at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows an exterior view of the venue of the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China.

A smart robot plays table tennis at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Welding robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A working face patrol robot is pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Humanoid robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

People visit the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Children visit the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A robot simulates a surgery at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Welding robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Robotic cats are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A visitor interacts with a robotic dog at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Humanoid robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

People visit the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Humanoid robots perform at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows an exterior view of the venue of the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China.

A robot shoots a basketball at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Humanoid robots perform at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Desktop industrial robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A patrol robot capable of fire and theft detection is on duty at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

People visit the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Industrial robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A humanoid robot resembling ancient Chinese poet Li Bai performs at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

A staff member demonstrates a brain-computer interface for post-stroke rehabilitation at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

Fire-fighting robots are pictured at the World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023.

