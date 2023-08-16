Memories of resistance refreshed through China, S. Korea's years-long fight against Japanese aggression

Han See-jun, president of the Independence Hall of Korea, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Cheonan, South Korea, on June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)

BEIJING/SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- On Aug. 15, 1945, a monumental moment unfolded as Japan officially announced its unconditional surrender in World War II. This significant day is commemorated as National Liberation Day in South Korea, signifying the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from decades of oppressive Japanese colonization.

From 1910 to 1945, the Korean Peninsula was under Imperial Japan's colonization. During this period, the peninsula's people endured oppression and suppression, yet also displayed remarkable resilience in their fight against Japanese aggression.

During that time, many independence fighters in the peninsula came to China after losing their country to Japan. They fought alongside the Chinese army against Japanese aggressors until the victory of the anti-fascist war.

The profound friendship between the peoples of China and South Korea, forged during the joint fight, has endured ever since.

Over the years, exchanges and cooperation between the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing and the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, have been thriving.

JOINT FIGHT

In an exhibition hall at the Independence Hall of Korea, located about 85 km south of the capital Seoul in Cheonan, a photo depicts nearly a hundred officers and soldiers standing in formation, holding a banner that reads "Korean Volunteers Army."

The photo dating back to 1938, when the Korean Volunteers Army was established in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, underscores the historical collaboration between the peoples of China and South Korea, who helped each other in the war of resistance.

Chinese revolutionaries provided significant support to independence fighters, said Han See-jun, president of the Independence Hall of Korea, in an interview with Xinhua. Han recalled that in the year of 1919, the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea was established in Shanghai, China, and that independence fighters in the peninsula and Chinese revolutionaries have since fostered profound ties and friendships.

Among the seven exhibition halls at the Independence Hall of Korea, two showcase the anti-Japanese movement of independence fighters from the peninsula across the Chinese mainland. These halls also feature Chinese figures and organizations that supported and fought alongside the independence fighters

"In the past, South Korea and China suffered tremendous hardships after the Japanese aggression, but people of the two countries rose above the difficulties by joining forces and fighting against Japan," said Han, hailing this shared historical experience of battling Japanese aggression as a significant asset for both countries.

An exhibition at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression also commemorates the mutual help of the two countries in the joint fight, including pictures of the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army, the Korean Volunteers Army, and the Korean Liberation Army.

"The history of fighting side by side against fascism bears witness to the profound friendship between China and South Korea," said Luo Cunkang, curator of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, expressing the hope of preserving the history in the memory of people of both countries.

CLOSER COOPERATION

Both founded in 1987, these two museums present the anti-Japanese history of their respective countries, in response to Japan's history textbooks in 1982 that distorted its colonial history and whitewashed its aggression.

In 1982, Japan authorized history textbooks that distorted its colonial history and whitewashed its aggression, sparking strong discontent and leading to protest rallies in South Korea.

A consensus about revealing the truth to enhance people's understanding of their history of resistance against Japanese imperialism has been building up in South Korea.

Facing up to and deeply reflecting on history is a fundamental prerequisite for Japan to restore and develop normal relations with its Asian neighbors after World War II. However, the Japanese government has yet to seriously reflect on its war responsibilities, nor has it sincerely apologized for its war crimes.

Han stressed that China, South Korea and other Asian countries, falling victim to Japan's aggression, should be united to study and keep in mind the historical experience of jointly fighting against Japan, and urge Japan to apologize and reflect on its war crimes.

The Independence Hall of Korea has been in close cooperation with many museums in China, including the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing and September 18th History Museum in Shenyang, and carried out exchanges with scholars from Nankai University and Fudan University, among others, he added.

"As a dark page in the history of modern civilization, Japan's invasion of Asia cannot be erased," Luo told Xinhua, calling for closer cooperation in peace education between China and South Korea in the new era, and mutual exchange in patriotism education for the youth.

In the future, the museum and the independence hall in South Korea plan to better protect, share, manage and utilize cultural relics, and further excavate, study, inspect and display historical materials and sites, so as to boost exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples, Luo said.

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows an exterior view of the Independence Hall of Korea based in Cheonan, South Korea. (Xinhua/Zhou Siyu)

