Fry release campaign launched at Dateng Gorge in S China

Xinhua) 09:58, August 16, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Over 1.6 million fry of rare, endangered and economic fishes were released here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows staff members releasing fry at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Over 1.6 million fry of rare, endangered and economic fishes were released here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows fry released into the river at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Over 1.6 million fry of rare, endangered and economic fishes were released here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

