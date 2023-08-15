China to enhance law enforcement, judicature in forestry, grassland protection

August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday released a guideline to enhance the integration of law enforcement and judicature in forestry and grassland affairs.

Jointly issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the guideline is centered on building a coordination mechanism for administrative law enforcement and procuratorial public interest litigations in forestry and grassland affairs.

According to the guideline, procuratorates and forestry and grassland authorities at all levels should focus on illegal acts in critical areas of forestry and grassland that infringe upon national or societal interests, and enhance the synergy between law enforcement and judicature to make new advances in safeguarding trees and grass resources.

Procuratorates across the country should target prominent problems related to public interest infringement in forestry and grassland. They are encouraged to file civil public interest litigations in cases where public interests suffer despite the fulfillment of duties by forestry and grassland authorities. Furthermore, these procuratorates should urge individuals who commit illegal acts to restore damaged forestry and grassland while monitoring them, the guideline said.

It called on forestry and grassland authorities to support the work of procuratorial organs by offering suggestions and support in professional fields such as the restoration of forest and grassland and the standards, methods and timing of the rehabilitation of wildlife and plants.

Procuratorates and forestry and grassland authorities should continue to expand their exchanges, deepen information sharing in terms of transferring clues and work plans, and strengthen cooperation in handling cases, especially major cases that involve severe damage to forest and grassland resources, according to the guideline.

