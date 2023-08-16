China's top court improves judicial interpretations on environmental cases

Xinhua) 09:10, August 16, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Tuesday released new judicial interpretations on a set of specific issues regarding environmental violation cases.

The judicial interpretations further prescribe the applicable scope and accountability principles of cases involving environmental infringement liability disputes, including the multiple-violator scenario, among other issues.

The documents also specify content such as the collection and protection of evidence, and loss assessment in civil environmental lawsuits.

The SPC pledged further efforts to provide improved legal services and safeguards for building a Beautiful China in all respects and advancing the country's modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature.

Aug. 15 marks China's first National Ecology Day.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)