China's top court improves judicial interpretations on environmental cases
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Tuesday released new judicial interpretations on a set of specific issues regarding environmental violation cases.
The judicial interpretations further prescribe the applicable scope and accountability principles of cases involving environmental infringement liability disputes, including the multiple-violator scenario, among other issues.
The documents also specify content such as the collection and protection of evidence, and loss assessment in civil environmental lawsuits.
The SPC pledged further efforts to provide improved legal services and safeguards for building a Beautiful China in all respects and advancing the country's modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature.
Aug. 15 marks China's first National Ecology Day.
Photos
Related Stories
- China celebrates 1st National Ecology Day amid efforts to meet carbon goals
- Chinese police solve 29,000 environmental crime cases in H1
- China to enhance law enforcement, judicature in forestry, grassland protection
- China's first National Ecology Day: "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”
- National Ecology Day marked in China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.