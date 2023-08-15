China's first National Ecology Day: "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”

People's Daily Online) 15:42, August 15, 2023

Aug. 15, 2023 marks China's first National Ecology Day with the theme, "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

Goats graze on grasslands in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

A citizen rides a shared bike at the Bund in Shanghai, Aug. 14, 2023. Commuting by bike, bus and subway has integrated into daily life for many citizens in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Nanhu Park, which is covered with lush vegetation, in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Since 2020, Changchun has taken a slew of actions to expand its green area. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows a beautiful view of Diannong River in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Yinchuan has continuously advanced ecological progress, significantly improving the environment. (People's Daily Online/Yan Mengjie)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows a rural revitalization demonstration zone with over 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares) of tea gardens in Ju'nan county, Linyi city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows Furong River Wetland Park in Haikou city, south China's Hainan Province. Upholding the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Haikou has taken strong measures to turn it into a national pilot zone for ecological conservation, and has built several wetland parks by carrying out ecological restoration of rivers, including the Furong River. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Tourists visit the Xiaoqikong scenic spot in Libo county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2023. The forest coverage rate in the scenic area exceeds 92 percent. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Tourists visit West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2023. In recent years, Hangzhou has improved West Lake's water ecosystem. (People's Daily Online/Guo Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows a picturesque view of Duling Mountain in Wufeng Tujia Autonomous County, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Luxin)

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows wind turbines on grasslands in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

An oriental white stork rests on an artificial bird nest at the Qianniao lake wetland of the Naoli River National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 31, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows lotus flowers in Yuehu Park in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Wuhan has constantly advanced water environment treatment in rivers and lakes. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows an aerial view of Yucun village, Tianhuangping township, Anji county, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows a football base transformed from an abandoned pond of tailings in Hezhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

Children learn how to sort garbage at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, July 19, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows verbena flowers at Chagan Lake in Qian Gorlos Mongol Autonomous County, northeast China's Jilin Province. In recent years, the ecological environment of Chagan Lake has improved significantly, leading to thriving ecotourism. (People's Daily Online/Wang Diyuan)

Photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a picturesque view of Shiyi village, Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. In recent years, Shiyi village has become a typical ethnic minority village that promotes the deep integration of agriculture, culture and tourism by leveraging its sound ecology, unique Qiang culture, and quality local farm produce and specialties. (People's Daily Online/Yu Kai)

Tourists visit the Potatso National Park in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2023. The national park has fully implemented ecological protection measures in recent years, recovering 90 percent of its wetlands and forest vegetation. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

Egrets are seen at Xiangshan Forest Park near Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. Dubbed as the "kingdom of egrets," Xiangshan Forest Park boasts of a sound ecological environment. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows a picturesque view of Chennan village, Wenshu township, Yuzhou city, central China's Henan Province. Chennan was awarded the title of National Ecological Cultural Village in 2014. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Photo shows a view of the Liuding Mountain Scenic Area in Dunhua city, northeast China's Jilin Province. In recent years, the scenic area has constantly improved its ecology, attracting throngs of visitors. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

Photo shows a picturesque view of Zhangdu Lake Wetland Park in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Pei)

