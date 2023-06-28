Home>>
China ratifies National Ecology Day
(Xinhua) 16:51, June 28, 2023
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Wednesday voted to designate Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day.
The decision was made at the three-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, which ended on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at enhancing public awareness and actions to protect the ecological environment.
The decision also underscored the importance of enhancing publicity and education on ecological civilizations through various forms.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases report on remote sensing monitoring for global ecology
- Ecological preservation improves lives in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province
- China cracks down on ecological damage through environmental inspections
- 3,500-year-old cypress tree in Beijing regains vitality
- Beijing to embrace better ecological environment by 2025
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.