China ratifies National Ecology Day

Xinhua) 16:51, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Wednesday voted to designate Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day.

The decision was made at the three-day session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, which ended on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at enhancing public awareness and actions to protect the ecological environment.

The decision also underscored the importance of enhancing publicity and education on ecological civilizations through various forms.

