Japan should make clean break with militarism: spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has made serious representations and made clear its solemn position against Japanese politicians' negative moves related to the Yasukuni Shrine, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to media reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday, while one of Kishida's cabinet members, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, paid a visit to the shrine.

Today marks the 78th anniversary of Japan's acceptance of the Potsdam Proclamation and its unconditional surrender, Wang said, pointing out that the Chinese people, together with the people of the world, defeated the Japanese militarist aggressors and fascism.

It was a great victory of justice over evil, of light over darkness, and of progress over reaction, which will forever be enshrined in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of the human pursuit of justice, Wang said.

Noting that the Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of the Japanese militarists' war of aggression, and honors Class-A war criminals of World War II, Wang pointed out that the Japanese politicians' negative moves once again reflect Japan's wrong attitude toward historical issues.

"China has lodged solemn representations with Japan and made clear its solemn position," Wang said.

Facing up to and deeply reflecting on history is an essential prerequisite for Japan to restore and develop normal relations with its Asian neighbors after World War II, Wang said, adding that China urges Japan to draw lessons from history, adhere to the road of peaceful development, and make a clean break with militarism through concrete actions to avoid further losing the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

