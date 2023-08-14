2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services ready to kick off

Ecns.cn) 11:21, August 14, 2023

Journalists visit the Shougang Park, one of the two venues for the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS, which will run online and on-site simultaneously from Sept. 2 to 6, 2023 in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A press release was held on Sunday to introduce this year's CIFTIS. A total of 27 countries and international organizations will set up exhibition booths during the CIFTIS, while 1,868 enterprises, including 424 Fortune 500 companies, will participate in the fair at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park.

Mascot for the CIFTIS is seen at the Shougang Park, one of the two venues for the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS, which will run online and on-site simultaneously from Sept. 2 to 6, 2023 in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

