2023 CIFTIS opens for media registration

Xinhua) 08:37, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Beijing in early September. The media registration system will be open from Aug. 1 to 15, according to an official notice.

Journalists can register online at the official website of the CIFTIS (www.ciftis.org), click "Join the Fair," and then select "Media Registration."

The information on when and how to pick up the Media Pass will be released on the "News section" of the official website of the CIFTIS in due time.

