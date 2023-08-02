Home>>
2023 CIFTIS opens for media registration
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 02, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Beijing in early September. The media registration system will be open from Aug. 1 to 15, according to an official notice.
Journalists can register online at the official website of the CIFTIS (www.ciftis.org), click "Join the Fair," and then select "Media Registration."
The information on when and how to pick up the Media Pass will be released on the "News section" of the official website of the CIFTIS in due time.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts say int'l services trade fair provides new opportunities for global service trade
- In pics: cultural and tourism services exhibition at CIFTIS
- Feature: China's Olympic legacy enlivens global winter sports industry
- Efforts to advance SDG financing "valuable investments" in collective future: UNDP officials
- 2022 CIFTIS concludes in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.