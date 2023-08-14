In pics: venues of 2023 CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:14, August 14, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a press briefing of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The mascot FuYan for the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is seen at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2023. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Journalists attend a media preview of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2023. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a venue of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Journalists attend a media preview of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2023. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a press briefing of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a venue of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a venue of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Journalists attend a media preview of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2023. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows some commodities related to the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

