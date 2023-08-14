Protesters in S Korea rally against Fukushima release plan

Ecns.cn) 11:18, August 14, 2023

People hold signs to attend a protest against Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant into the ocean in central Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

Hundreds of South Koreans gathered in Seoul on Saturday to oppose an initiative by Japan to release treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-devastated Fukushima plant into the ocean.

