Protesters in S Korea rally against Fukushima release plan
People hold signs to attend a protest against Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant into the ocean in central Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
Hundreds of South Koreans gathered in Seoul on Saturday to oppose an initiative by Japan to release treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-devastated Fukushima plant into the ocean.
