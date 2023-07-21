1 stabbed to death, 3 injured in S. Korea

Xinhua) 15:20, July 21, 2023

SEOUL, July 21 (Xinhua) -- One person was stabbed to death and three others were injured near a subway station in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday afternoon, according to Yonhap news agency.

An unidentified assailant stabbed one person to death near the exit of a subway station in western Seoul at around 2:07 p.m. local time (0507 GMT).

Three people were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

The police arrested the suspect at the scene and were investigating the details of the crime.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)