1 stabbed to death, 3 injured in S. Korea
(Xinhua) 15:20, July 21, 2023
SEOUL, July 21 (Xinhua) -- One person was stabbed to death and three others were injured near a subway station in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday afternoon, according to Yonhap news agency.
An unidentified assailant stabbed one person to death near the exit of a subway station in western Seoul at around 2:07 p.m. local time (0507 GMT).
Three people were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.
The police arrested the suspect at the scene and were investigating the details of the crime.
